Clarence S. Williams, of Germantown, Md., passed away unexpectedly Dec. 3.
Clarence was born in Scranton, Pa., to Clarence and Theodora Williams. He graduated from Lackawanna Trail High School and Keystone Junior College. He worked for many years in the food management industry and then turned his attention to starting a home improvement business. He was a talented craftsman and enjoyed helping friends, family and customers create a comfortable home. He also loved nothing more than to create wonderful meals for family and friends, from the fanciest of meals to a backyard barbecue.
Clarence is survived by Mary Kay Nuttall Williams, his wife of 39 years; daughter, Elizabeth Anne Zinkle and husband, Christopher; daughter, Kathleen Erin and Adalberto Raphael Canales Cruz; as well as his beloved grandchildren, Leah Martina, Patton Ray and Elinor Therese Zinkle; and was very much looking forward to a new addition to the family to be born within the month. He is also survived by two sisters, Theodora Williams, Clarks Summit, and Valerie Riggi, Scranton; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved pets, Stella, Sophie and Simon.
Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 E. Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, Md., on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a Mass held on Monday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at Mother Seton Parish, 19951 Father Hurley Blvd., Germantown, Md., with a Celebration of Life Luncheon to be held immediately after the service at the Mother Seton Parish Center on-site.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Humane Society of the United States or to the donor's favorite charity.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States online at humanesociety.org/memorialgift, by phone at 1-866-720-2676, or by mail to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Please include your name and address, the name and address of the recipient, and the memorial name, along with any message you would like to have included.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 7, 2019