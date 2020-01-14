|
|
Clark H. Burns, 84, of Lake Ariel, died Monday, Jan. 6, after an illness. His loving wife of 54 years is the former Mary Ellen Yuchno.
Born in Pottstown, son of the late Edward and Sadie Miller Burns, he was a graduate of Pottstown High School. He served in the United States Army as paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division, Screaming Eagles. After serving as a paratrooper, he worked as a machinist at Dana Corp. for 40 years. Upon retirement in 1994, he relocated to the Poconos, where he enjoyed boating, fishing and a happy retirement. Clark was a quiet and caring man who will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Also surviving are his sister, Betty Burns-Jacobs; brothers, Carl and Larry Burns; many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Scherch; and brothers, Richard, Lamar, Walter and Raymond Burns.
Private cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020