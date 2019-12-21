|
Claude A. Townsend Sr., 68, of Peckville, died Wednesday morning at Dunmore Health Care Center.
Born in Chinchilla, he was the son of the late Robert and Ethel Henningsen Townsend. Prior to his illness, he was employed for more than 25 years at Lou's Pizza in Olyphant.
Claude lived life to the fullest and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving are five sons, Claude Townsend Jr. and wife, Arlene, Throop; Michael Townsend and wife, Nina, Dunmore; James Townsend, Scranton; Donald Townsend and wife, Mickey, Forest City; and Daniel Townsend, Tennessee; four daughters, Carol Ann Jones, Scranton; Debbie Belton and husband, Steve, Scranton; Donna Heller and husband, Scott, Scranton; and Heather Fox and husband, Jacob, Stroudsburg; three sisters, Esther Townsend, Factoryville; Ellen Dunleavy and husband, Jerry, Scranton; and Jane Hulse and husband, George, Easton; seven brothers, Robert Townsend, Scranton; Harold Townsend, Olyphant; George Townsend, Virginia; Joseph Townsend and wife, Tina, Dunmore; Paul Townsend and wife, Patty, Scranton; David Townsend and wife, Sue, Dalton; and Timothy Townsend, Olyphant; a brother-in-law, Frank Snyder; 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Snyder.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 1 p.m. from the Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton.
There will be no calling hours and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.
To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019