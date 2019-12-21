Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Ridge Assembly of God
825 Green Ridge St.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude A. Townsend Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude A. Townsend Sr. Obituary
Claude A. Townsend Sr., 68, of Peckville, died Wednesday morning at Dunmore Health Care Center.

Born in Chinchilla, he was the son of the late Robert and Ethel Henningsen Townsend. Prior to his illness, he was employed for more than 25 years at Lou's Pizza in Olyphant.

Claude lived life to the fullest and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving are five sons, Claude Townsend Jr. and wife, Arlene, Throop; Michael Townsend and wife, Nina, Dunmore; James Townsend, Scranton; Donald Townsend and wife, Mickey, Forest City; and Daniel Townsend, Tennessee; four daughters, Carol Ann Jones, Scranton; Debbie Belton and husband, Steve, Scranton; Donna Heller and husband, Scott, Scranton; and Heather Fox and husband, Jacob, Stroudsburg; three sisters, Esther Townsend, Factoryville; Ellen Dunleavy and husband, Jerry, Scranton; and Jane Hulse and husband, George, Easton; seven brothers, Robert Townsend, Scranton; Harold Townsend, Olyphant; George Townsend, Virginia; Joseph Townsend and wife, Tina, Dunmore; Paul Townsend and wife, Patty, Scranton; David Townsend and wife, Sue, Dalton; and Timothy Townsend, Olyphant; a brother-in-law, Frank Snyder; 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Snyder.

A memorial service will be held Monday at 1 p.m. from the Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton.

There will be no calling hours and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -