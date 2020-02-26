|
Claude Anthony Coccodrilli, age 73, of Pleasant Dale, Neb., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Claude was born May 14, 1946, to Joseph and Helen Coccodrilli in Scranton, Pa.
Claude is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Prudence (Prue) Coccodrilli; other relatives and many friends.
A celebration of life will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Family requests Husker T-shirts and Converse tennis shoes to be worn for the service.
Inurnment will take place at Faith Lutheran East Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2020