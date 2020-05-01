|
Claude W. VanWinkle, 75, a resident of Willow Brook Assisted Living Center, and formerly of Moscow, died Wednesday morning at Abington Manor in South Abington Twp. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Betty Dixon.
Born April 7, 1945, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Claude E. and Ann Robinson VanWinkle. Before his retirement, Claude was employed by Aplern Textiles Inc.
Claude was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow.
Surviving are his brother, Edward VanWinkle and wife, Marybeth, Scranton; nephew, Richard VanWinkle and wife, Stephanie, Moscow; niece, Sara Olivera, Old Bridge, N.J.; two great-nieces, Alidore and Annabelle; and a great-nephew, Isaac.
Graveside services and rite of committal will be conducted privately at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020