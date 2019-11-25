|
Claudine M. Youshock, 55, of Olyphant, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a brief illness.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John Jr. and Joyce Ann Dando Youshock, she was a lifelong resident of Olyphant. She was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1983, and attended Vo-Tech. Claudine was most recently employed by Metz Food Service at Lackawanna College, Scranton.
A loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, she enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, traveling, swimming, movies on Lifetime, music and the family dog. She truly looked forward to going to work at Lackawanna College. She also loved rabbits, dogs and dolphins.
She is survived by her sister and husband, Tiffany A. and John Green, of Olyphant; her niece, Lexie Green, of Olyphant; and cousins, Kim, Eugene and Amanda Newhart.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant, with Deacon Carmine Mendicino of St. Lucy's Parish, Scranton, officiating. Interment will follow at SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Peckville.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions or online condolences, please visit hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 25, 2019