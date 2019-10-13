Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Clement F. Secor

Clement F. Secor Obituary
Clement F. Secor, 77, of Dalton, died Wednesday in the Gardens at Tunkhannock.

Born in Scranton on Dec. 31, 1941, he was the son of the late Jesse Charles and Eleanor Marie (Botscheller) Secor. Clem honorably served his country for four years in the United States Air Force.

He graduated from Falls Overfield High School in 1959 and went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Morristown, N.J., from where he retired. Clem liked to travel, frequent the Bronx Zoo, and attend classic car shows with his brother, Charles, and friends. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially on holidays.

The family would like to thank Regional Hospital of Scranton, the VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre and the Gardens at Tunkhannock for the exceptional care given to Clem.

Surviving are one brother, Charles Secor, of Lake Winola; a sister, Ann Marie Condella (Tony), of Clarks Summit; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Monday at 3 p.m. at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, with services by Deacon Robert P. Sheils, Jr. The family will receive relatives and friends before the service from 2 to 3. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company No. 1 Inc., P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625.

For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 13, 2019
