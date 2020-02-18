|
|
Clesta Margaret Black Trivelpiece, 91, died Feb. 9, at Willowbrook Place in South Abington Twp.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Maurice Jolly Black and Margaret Susan Bell Black. Clesta was a graduate of Newton-Ransom High School. Before her retirement, she worked at Keene's Rexall Drug Store in Clarks Summit and as a custodian at the Clarks Green United Methodist Church.
Clesta was a force … as unique a personality as the name given her at birth. She worked hard, loved the outdoors, had a real soft spot for animals and had many talents.
Surviving are a stepdaughter, Jean Trivelpiece Vermeulen and her husband, Fred, Charlotte, N.C.; stepson, Arte Trivelpiece Jr. and his wife, Karen, Factoryville; granddaughters, Heather Vermeulen, Connecticut; Shannon Vermeulen, California; and Tara Neely, Factoryville; great-granddaughter, Zoe Neely, Factoryville; sister, Ruth Hayden, Newton; nephews, Ronald Hayden, Maplewood; and James Hayden, Dalton; and many additional nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was also predeceased by sisters, Emiline Yeisley and Vera Finch.
A memorial service with services by the Rev. John Bondhus will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411. Friends may call from 10 to the time of the service. Burial, with family, to follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Youth Mission Group at the Clarks Green United Methodist Church in memory of Clesta Trivelpiece and in honor of Sue Whitmann.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 18, 2020