Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Clesta Trivelpiece
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clarks Green United Methodist Church
119 Glenburn Rd
Clarks Green, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Clarks Green United Methodist Church
119 Glenburn Rd
Clarks Green, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clesta Trivelpiece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clesta Margaret Black Trivelpiece

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clesta Margaret Black Trivelpiece Obituary
Clesta Margaret Black Trivelpiece, 91, died Feb. 9, at Willowbrook Place in South Abington Twp.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Maurice Jolly Black and Margaret Susan Bell Black. Clesta was a graduate of Newton-Ransom High School. Before her retirement, she worked at Keene's Rexall Drug Store in Clarks Summit and as a custodian at the Clarks Green United Methodist Church.

Clesta was a force … as unique a personality as the name given her at birth. She worked hard, loved the outdoors, had a real soft spot for animals and had many talents.

Surviving are a stepdaughter, Jean Trivelpiece Vermeulen and her husband, Fred, Charlotte, N.C.; stepson, Arte Trivelpiece Jr. and his wife, Karen, Factoryville; granddaughters, Heather Vermeulen, Connecticut; Shannon Vermeulen, California; and Tara Neely, Factoryville; great-granddaughter, Zoe Neely, Factoryville; sister, Ruth Hayden, Newton; nephews, Ronald Hayden, Maplewood; and James Hayden, Dalton; and many additional nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was also predeceased by sisters, Emiline Yeisley and Vera Finch.

A memorial service with services by the Rev. John Bondhus will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411. Friends may call from 10 to the time of the service. Burial, with family, to follow at Maplewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Youth Mission Group at the Clarks Green United Methodist Church in memory of Clesta Trivelpiece and in honor of Sue Whitmann.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clesta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -