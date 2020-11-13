Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Clifford E. Johnson Obituary

Clifford E. Johnson, age 66, of Dalton, passed away Thursday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton after an illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan Ann (Johannes) Johnson, on Sept. 11, 2017.

Born on June 20, 1954, son of the late Betty (Hoover) Johnson and a graduate of Wyalusing High School, class of 1972, upon graduation Clifford proudly served in the United States Army. A sheet metal mechanic by trade, he worked for the Tobyhanna Army Depot prior to retirement. An avid outdoorsman, he never passed up the chance to go hunting or fishing. Now at peace, he will be missed.

He is survived by his stepson, Brian Bodine and wife, Annie, of Dalton; stepdaughter, Diane Kenia of Tunkhannock; four step-grandchildren, Brandy Green, and Brianna, Gabrielle and Jessica Bodine; siblings, Joan and Ronald Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Siblings, Marilyn, Martha and Earl Johnson also preceded him in death.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 North Main Ave., Scranton.


