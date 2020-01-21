|
Red, as all who knew him called him, lost his ongoing battle to multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore at the age of 87.
He was the youngest son of Harry and Mabel Johnson and was raised in Tunkhannock. Red was a well-known new and used car salesman, including owning three local used car lots. He loved his sports, especially horseracing, and he owned several race horses at local racetracks. He enjoyed his life to "his" fullest.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy; his first born, son Clifford Jr.; his parents; his brothers, George, Harry, Charlie and Arthur; and his sisters, Edna, Ella and Gheri.
He is survived by sons, Harry and wife, Diane; and John and wife, Cathy; daughters, Bernice and companion, Andy; Mary Jo and husband, Jeff; and Alexis and husband, Jonathon; second wife, Geraldine; and his companion, Marge Esgro.
Red's family would like to thank Dr. Randall Brundage, Dr. Kishori Veerabhadrappa and the entire staff at Hematology & Oncology Associates of NEPA on Meade Street in Dunmore for their excellent care that extended his life for years ... thank you! And, also a special thank you to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for his excellent end-of-life care.
The family will have a private ceremony in the near future at his gravesite.
Arrangements are by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020