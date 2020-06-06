|
|
Clifton G. Horvick, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, died Tuesday at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Secora) Horvick.
Born Oct. 15, 1944, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Harry and Dorothy (Galusha) Horvick.
Cliff was an electrician by trade. He spent the majority of his working career with General Dynamics. He also spent a good deal of time engineering sound and lighting systems for his company, Horvick Engineering. Prior to that, he worked for Linear Sound, out of New York City, installing the well-known "Studio 54" in midtown Manhattan and various night clubs throughout Brooklyn, New York City and the Catskills.
While he enjoyed his profession, his greatest joy came while spending time with his family.
He is also survived by children, Clifton Gregory Horvick Jr., Alexandra Horvick and Colin Horvick and fiancée, Madeline Alves; and his brother, Norman Horvick.
The family would like to give special thanks to his close friends, Joe Rash, Joe S. and Ozzie for always being like brothers to Cliff.
Also, the family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Residential Hospice, especially Kathy, for the kindness, care and compassion they showed to both Cliff and the family over the last few months.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
At Cliff's request, no services will be held. A celebration of life for Cliff will be held at a later date.
To express your condolences to his family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2020