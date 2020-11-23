Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
(570) 222-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Wademan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton Herbert Wademan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifton Herbert Wademan Obituary

Clifton Herbert Wademan, 92, of Apalachin, N.Y., died Saturday morning at Elderwood at Waverly Skilled Nursing, Waverly, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, the former Maxine Lydia Holzman, on Jan. 31, 2020.

Born March 13, 1928, in Thompson, Pa., he was the son of the late Clayton and Clara Hobbs Wademan. Clif was a 1946 graduate of Thompson Vocational High School and was a United States Army veteran having served during World War II. He retired after 34 years as a department technician from IBM, Owego, N.Y. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, Vestal, N.Y., and a past member of the American Legion Post 401, Owego, N.Y. Clif was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and he passed this down to his son, grandsons and great-grandson.

He is survived by two children, Judith A. Fox (Royden), of Newark Valley, N.Y.; and Craig M. Wademan (Christine), of Owego, N.Y.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jane L. McTamney.

As per Clif's wishes, cremation took place and interment will be held in the spring at the South Gibson Cemetery, South Gibson, Pa.

Arrangements are entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford, Pa.

Memorial donations can be made in Clif's name to the Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St., Vestal, NY 13805.

To share condolences and photos with Clif's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -