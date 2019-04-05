Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifton Thomas (Bud) Walls. View Sign

Clifton (Bud) Thomas Walls, of Roaring Brook Twp., 83, passed on April the 3rd while residing at the Pines Assisted Living in Abington Twp. He is survived by his wife, the former Diane Davies.



He was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., the son of the late Clifton Enoch Walls and Ella Sword Walls. He was a graduate of Radnor High School, after which he joined the



Bud's passion was always the game of golf, and he was a member at the Elmhurst Country Club since 1976, where he loved playing in his weekly leagues and club tournaments. His playing partner for many years was Dr. Daniel West, who he also spent many years with as a part of the Safety Awareness Team at Montage Mountain. We are forever grateful for the friendship that Dan has shown him. As skiing was his other passion, he founded the North Pocono Ski Club with his wife, Diane. He was also a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church and the local Masonic Lodge. Bud was fortunate to live out one of his dreams, which was visiting Scotland. While there, he was able to play at the Old Course at St. Andrew's, visit his mother's birthplace and visit a cousin.



In addition to his wife, Bud is survived by his son, Andrew Thomas Walls and his wife, Gina, Hackettstown, N.J.; and his daughter, Maurella Ann Wylie and her husband, Anthony, Jefferson Twp., Pa. He has three lovely grandchildren, whom he adored, Benjamin and Ella Wylie; and Antonia Walls. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marcia Key, Athens, Ohio; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carter and Joann Davies, Tunkhannock, Pa,; along with their children, Carter Davies, Cleveland, Ohio; and Kate Miller and her husband Robert, Tunkhannock, Pa. Bud also had two great-grandnephews, Brayden and Bryce Miller.



He was also preceded in death by his parents, along with his mother and father-in-law, June Carter and Walter Davies, Elmhurst, Pa.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Pines Assisted Living and their staff for all of the outstanding care Bud has received over the past year. A special thank you to his physician, Dr. Christine Stroka, as well as his long-time physician, Dr. Richard Martin. Finally, a special thank you to Allied Services Hospice, who provided compassionate care during Bud's final days.



Bud will always be remembered as a kind, gentle man who helped shape thousands of young minds in Northeast Pennsylvania, but, most of all, as a friend, husband and a father whom we can all model ourselves after.



A viewing will be held Sunday, April 7, at Duffy-Snowdon Funeral Home, Moscow, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Services will be held Monday, April 8, at Moscow Methodist Church at 10.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to North Pocono, Moscow Elementary Center in order to provide additional funding for student academic materials.



For online condolences, visit





401 Church St

Moscow , PA 18444

