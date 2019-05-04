Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. Janet A. (Dr.) Hayhurst. View Sign Service Information Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald 374 N. Main Street Archbald , PA 18403 (570)-876-2750 Send Flowers Obituary





Janet was born in Queens, N.Y., daughter of the late Walter and Mary (McGowan) Callahan. Janet was raised in Bayside, N.Y., and attended Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Elementary School. After graduating from the Mary Louis Academy, she attended Molloy Catholic College, obtaining her Bachelor of Science in nursing, Adelphi University, earning a Master of Science in nursing and her Doctor of Education degree from St. John's University. She was an adjunct nursing instructor for several schools of nursing and a devoted nursing educator. Janet served in the United States Air Force and United States Air Force Reserve with distinction in multiple key leadership nursing roles. Her last assignment was as the deputy chief nurse and director of quality assurance at Malcolm Grow Medical Center, Andrews Air Force Base, Md.



Janet is survived by her husband, Lt. Col. (Dr.) Robert E. Hayhurst, USAF, MSC, (ret.) and currently a federal employee with the Department of Homeland Security; and a son, Robert Hayhurst is attending the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Janet is survived by her sister and best friend, Elaine Stevens; niece, Courtney Stevens; nephews and their families, Robert and April Stevens, and children, Hunter, Steele and Bodhi; and Ian and Tiffany Stevens.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Archbald, Pa. Interment with military honors will be in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald, Pa.



Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St. Archbald, Pa.





