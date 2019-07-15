Home

Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home
420 Church Street
Archbald, PA 18403
(570) 876-3908
Colleen Joan Smith

Colleen Joan Smith
Colleen Joan Smith, 57, of Archbald, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Saturday afternoon at Allied Services Hospice. She was the daughter of William Smith and the late Joan Davis Smith.

Born Monday, July 9, 1962, in Peckville, she was a graduate of Valley View High School, a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, and the administrative assistant and notary public for Archbald Borough. Colleen loved life to the fullest.

Colleen is survived by her father; sister, Debbie Guenther, Pittsburgh; brothers, Larry and wife, Kamal Smith, Glen Rock, N.J.; and William (Bill) and wife, Erin Smith, Ashburn, Va.; nieces and nephews, Sunil Smith, Sarah Lake, Kimberly Smith, Steven Guenther and Conor Smith. She is also survived by her aunt and uncle, Alice Fife and Tom Smith.

Family and friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald. Interment to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.

Family requests donations be made to the Archbald Borough Police Department, 400 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403.

For directions, condolences, to light a candle or to send flowers, please visit www.RapochFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019
