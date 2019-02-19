Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Concetta "Connie" Kalinowski. View Sign

Concetta "Connie" Kalinowski of Dunmore, devoted matriarch, at 102 passed away peacefully on Feb. 17. She was the treasured wife of the late Joseph Kalinowski.



Born in 1916 in Dunmore, the only daughter of six children, of the late Grace and Luigi Occulto Cali. Connie was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore and had worked at the Grove Silk Mill and Model Rite Dress Factory. She was a caregiver to everyone. She enjoyed taking care of her family, grandchildren and friends. She was an incredible cook and baker and her door was always open to stop by for coffee. She had a gentle, kind and loving demeanor and was loved by all who knew her. She loved quilting and playing cards with her friends. Also taking bus trips to New York and Atlantic City several times a year.



Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Carole Kalinowski, of Dunmore; two sons, Anthony and his wife, Marlene, Medfield, Mass.; and Rick and his wife, Delphine, Olyphant; beloved grandmother of Jody and Natalie Kalinowski, Matthew and Jen Kalinowski, Elizabeth and David Sample, Nicole Kalinowski, Rick and Grace Kalinowski; great-grandmother to Jacob, Luke, Matthew and Joshua Kalinowski, Conner and Lila Sample. She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Kalinowski; and brothers, Sam, Cux, Tony, Guy and Joe Cali.



The family is extremely grateful to Alnisa Hardy, her caregiver, for the care, kindness and compassion given during Connie's time at Mountain View.



The funeral will be Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.



The family requests those attending the funeral go directly to the church. Friends may call at the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, on Thursday from 9 to 10. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

