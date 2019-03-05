Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Concetta M. "Connie" Mychayliw. View Sign

Concetta M. "Connie" Mychayliw, 70, of Dunmore, died Saturday evening at her home. She and her husband, William F. Mychayliw, would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Prosper and Grace Cordaro Spalletta and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. Connie was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and had attended the nursing program at Marywood University. She was a representative for Avon for many years having obtained numerous awards. She volunteered along with her mother at St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton for more than 40 years and had earned the Presidential Award in 2018. Connie was also an active member of the Sherwood Park Youth Association.



She will be remembered mostly as a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by her adoring family.



Also surviving are two sons, William and his fiancée, Amy Woehrle; and Mark and his wife, Melissa, all of Mount Cobb; five grandchildren, Shelby and Mason Mychayliw, both of Mount Cobb; Madison and Matthew Mychayliw, both of Dunmore; and Jacob Schomburg, Mount Cobb; and a brother-in-law, Steven Mychayliw and his wife, Mary Ann, Elmhurst Twp.



The family wishes to thank Dr. James McKenna for the care given to Connie.



The funeral will be Thursday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's name can be made to St. Francis Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.



To send the family an online condolence, visit

Concetta M. "Connie" Mychayliw, 70, of Dunmore, died Saturday evening at her home. She and her husband, William F. Mychayliw, would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13.Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Prosper and Grace Cordaro Spalletta and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. Connie was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and had attended the nursing program at Marywood University. She was a representative for Avon for many years having obtained numerous awards. She volunteered along with her mother at St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton for more than 40 years and had earned the Presidential Award in 2018. Connie was also an active member of the Sherwood Park Youth Association.She will be remembered mostly as a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by her adoring family.Also surviving are two sons, William and his fiancée, Amy Woehrle; and Mark and his wife, Melissa, all of Mount Cobb; five grandchildren, Shelby and Mason Mychayliw, both of Mount Cobb; Madison and Matthew Mychayliw, both of Dunmore; and Jacob Schomburg, Mount Cobb; and a brother-in-law, Steven Mychayliw and his wife, Mary Ann, Elmhurst Twp.The family wishes to thank Dr. James McKenna for the care given to Connie.The funeral will be Thursday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's name can be made to St. Francis Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.To send the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home

318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

(570) 343-6013 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close