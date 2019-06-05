Concetta Muracco Mills Cruser, 86, of Dunmore, died Sunday afternoon at Dunmore Health Care Center. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Mills, and her second husband, Donald Cruser.



Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Frank and Anna Marano Muracco, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and of Community Medical Center School of Nursing. Before retirement, she worked in the emergency room and the psychiatric unit for more than 50 years as a registered nurse.



Connie enjoyed going to the casino with her daughter and granddaughter and loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Peanut. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Salvatore Lawrence and the doctors, nurses and staff at the Dunmore Health Care Center for all of their care and compassion.



Surviving are a daughter, Teresa Kime Buselli and husband, Joseph, Dunmore; sons, Leo Mills, Dunmore; Frank Mills, Scranton; and Brian Mills and wife, Lora, Dunmore; a son-in-law, with whom she resided, Bob Williams, Dunmore; a sister, Dolly Meckwood, Scranton; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, stepchildren and step-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marion Williams; a son, Raymond Mills; and a brother, Joseph Muracco.



Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.



To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

