|
|
Connie J. Russo, 80, a resident of Clifton Twp. since 1988, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in West Orange, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Mario Eugene and Marie (Verrico) Russo. Connie graduated from West Orange High School, class of 1957, and began her career at NJ Bell Telephone, retiring after 31 years as a supervisor.
Connie was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed eating out, crocheting and quilting, and traveling on vacation whenever the opportunity came about. The thing she loved the most was spending time and making memories with her family. Connie adored her nieces and nephews more than anything and cared for them as if they were her own.
Connie is survived by her siblings, Eugene S. Russo of East Hanover, N.J.; Roseann Dsurney of Gouldsboro; Marie Hetherington and her husband, Nicholas, of Stanhope, N.J.; and Dolores Woehrle and her husband, Willard, of Gouldsboro; her 10 nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Louis Russo.
A blessing service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment with rite of committal will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
A viewing will be held on Thursday from 9:30 until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To share your fondest memories of Connie, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 30, 2019