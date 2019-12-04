|
|
Connie Perry, 52, of Scranton, died peacefully Sunday at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Born on Nov. 12, 1967, in O'Neil, Neb., she was the daughter of Mary and the late Robert Eikenhorst. She was a graduate of Centennial High School and worked as an administrative assistant for the Scranton School District.
After graduating high school, Connie moved to New York to work as an au pair, traveling the world with the family while caring for their daughters. Eventually, she moved to Scranton where she would raise her own wonderful family.
Over the years, Connie could be found involved with anything for her children: from teaching at Peace Lutheran Sunday School to volunteering for many PTAs, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, baseball, softball or any activity involving one of her children. Connie was always her children's biggest fan, whether in sports or in life.
In time, Connie's family would grow to include her two grandsons who she so absolutely adored. As she affectionately became known, Grandma Con would do anything for her boys. They were the light of her life and the sparkle in her eyes.
Whether you were lucky enough to know Connie as family or friend, you never forgot her kindness and willingness to help anyone. Her love of life and beautiful smile will forever be the lasting memory that Connie has given to everyone she met.
Connie's family would like to thank her team of doctors from Columbia University for providing exceptional care, especially Dr. Kevin Kalinsky, Dr. Craig Blinderman, Dr. Mary Welch and Dr. Wakenda Tyler. Additional thanks to Dr. Meghan Haggerty, as well as the entire staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassion provided to Connie. Their collective support allowed her to enjoy many more years and memories with her family. Additionally, the extraordinary care given to Connie by daughter Alexandra, her primary caregiver, as well as Michele Murtagh and Larry Hewitt, will be forever remembered by her family and friends.
Connie is survived by children, Christopher, Jermyn; Alexandra, Scranton; Katherine, Rhode Island; and Matthew, New York; grandchildren, Xavier and Braydan; partner, Larry Hewitt; mother-in-law, Peggy Jankouskas; several brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews; brothers- and sisters-in-law.
A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, 2506 N. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18508. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in honor of Connie to Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center https://cancer.columbia.edu/make-donation (please designate for breast cancer research) or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019