Jenkins Funeral Home 269 Belmont Street Waymart , PA 18472 (570)-488-6100

Connie (née Magnotta) Willmot, 78, Waymart, died Monday at Allied Hospice, Scranton.



Born in Scranton, raised in Dunmore and Staten Island, N.Y., she resided in Hopatcong, N.J., for many years before returning to her beloved Pennsylvania 35 years ago. Connie was a longtime Waymart resident and retired after a career in real estate in Lackawanna and Wayne counties, but her passion was the arts.



A prolific painter, Connie created scores of original paintings from her home studio. She was an avid reader, who loved solving mysteries, and a passionate cook, certified master gardener and sparkling conversationalist. A writer, Connie had several poems published and was working on her first full novel. For many years, Connie corresponded with deployed U.S. service members by sending letters of support and care packages.



Daughter of the late Paul and Julia (née Peffer) Magnotta; mother of the late John W. Willmot; and sister of the late Charles Magnotta and Paul Magnotta, she is survived by her beloved partner of nearly 35 years, Thomas G. White, Waymart; children, Julie Willmot, Lawrenceville, N.J.; Gregory Willmot, Blairstown, N.J.; Kathy and Dan White, Binghamton, N.Y.; Richard and Nancy White, Franklin, Conn.; and Thomas and Kelly White, Waymart; grandchildren, Morgan Wagner, Kevin Kelleher, Jesse Willmot, Chiara Reha, Shelby Willmot, Jack Wagner, Isabel Wagner, Dan, Blaire, Carlie, Alicia, Tim and Cali White; Amy and Josh Boguski; and Sarah and Rob Sonnekalb; great-grandchildren, Evan, Grayson, Jordan, Hunter, Skylar and Braelynn; daughter-in-law, Brenda Willmot, Dickson City; nephew, Paul Magnotta, Lackawaxen; and several cousins.



Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart. A remembrance service will begin at 4 p.m.



Memorial contributions may made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.

Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2019

