Conrad J. Kwolek

Conrad J. Kwolek Obituary
Conrad J. Kwolek, 71, of Clarks Summit, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, at home after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Kwolek of Peckville. Conrad was born Feb. 5, 1948, in the city of Newark, N.J. He attended Blakely High School, Peckville, and Penn State. During the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served proudly from 1966 1969. While in the service, he obtained the rank of buck sergeant. Later he was deployed to Thailand and worked at U-Tapao Air Base from 68-69 in field maintenance repair of B 52s. In his civilian life, he served the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a state capital police officer and later retired from Action Lift, Pittston., Pa.

He was a proud member of Post 7069 in Clarks Summit and enjoyed many years of friendship with his comrades. He was a dedicated season ticket holder for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and he diligently volunteered behind the scenes for several years with the Abington Comets Ice Hockey Club; a Civil War history enthusiast and re-enactor; whether he was building model ships, doing home repairs or mowing the lawn, whatever he set himself to do he did it well. Conrad was rich in friends, and there was never any place he went that he didn't know someone.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, of 44 years; his son, Michael, (who was his pride and joy); brother, David Kwolek; a niece, three nephews and several cousins.

The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, the VA Medical Center in Plains Twp., and Dr. Jeffrey Montgomery for their faithful and diligent service to Conrad.

Funeral services will be held at the church of St. Gregory, 320 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, Pa., on Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Pennsylvania, and will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the American Battlefield Trust. Arrangements entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc.

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 29, 2020
