Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
105 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Kragh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance A. Kragh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance A. Kragh Obituary
Constance A. Kragh, 88, of Lake Ariel, died Friday morning at home after a courageous battle with leukemia. Her loving husband of 65 years is George Kragh.

Born Aug. 8, 1930, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Petrosavage Bogdon. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School class of 1944 and earned her nursing degree from Bushwick Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of the St. Thomas More/St. Mary's Parish Community. Before retirement, she was employed as a registered nurse for Revlon Cosmetics.

Also surviving are her daughter, Susan Young and her husband, James, Lake Ariel; sons, Michael Kragh and his wife, Denise, Galloway Twp., N.J.; and George Kragh and his wife, Jessica, Martin's Creek, Pa.; and grandchildren, Brianna, Michael, James, Matthew, Kiersten, Megan and Kelsey.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Isabelle McLaughlin and Marie Bogden; and brothers, Sylvester and Frank Bogden.

Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. All attending the Mass are invited to go directly to the church.

Interment, St. Casimir's Lithuanian Catholic Cemetery, Hunlock Creek. For directions, to share a memory or leave your condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Scranton Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now