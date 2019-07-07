Constance A. Kragh, 88, of Lake Ariel, died Friday morning at home after a courageous battle with leukemia. Her loving husband of 65 years is George Kragh.



Born Aug. 8, 1930, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Petrosavage Bogdon. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School class of 1944 and earned her nursing degree from Bushwick Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of the St. Thomas More/St. Mary's Parish Community. Before retirement, she was employed as a registered nurse for Revlon Cosmetics.



Also surviving are her daughter, Susan Young and her husband, James, Lake Ariel; sons, Michael Kragh and his wife, Denise, Galloway Twp., N.J.; and George Kragh and his wife, Jessica, Martin's Creek, Pa.; and grandchildren, Brianna, Michael, James, Matthew, Kiersten, Megan and Kelsey.



She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Isabelle McLaughlin and Marie Bogden; and brothers, Sylvester and Frank Bogden.



Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. All attending the Mass are invited to go directly to the church.



Interment, St. Casimir's Lithuanian Catholic Cemetery, Hunlock Creek. For directions, to share a memory or leave your condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Scranton Times on July 7, 2019