Constance (Henry) Edstrom Bartlett, 87, Berwick, died Thursday at Allied Skilled Nursing Home, Scranton.



Born March 17, 1932, in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Alvin J. and Lillian (Brewer) Henry, she graduated from Hazleton High School. Connie retired from Berwick Lighting after 20 years of employment. She was a member of the United Church of Christ, Berwick, for many years until her health started to decline. She was a member of the Berwick Fire Police, Eagle Hose Company and Pennsylvania Fire Police Association.



In her younger years, she enjoyed making ceramics. She loved to listen to the scanner for any activity that came through for the fire company. She was still listening to it until her passing.



She will be greatly missed by her sons, Gary Edstrom and wife, Susan, Taylor; Michael Bartlett and wife, Sandy, Key West, Fla.; grandchildren, Joanna Kinder and husband, David; Kelsey Edstrom; Aubrey Edstrom; great-grandson; and great-great-granddaughter.



A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Walnut Street.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Eagle Hose Fire Company, 325 S. Mercer Street, Berwick, PA 18603; or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.



Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]

Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019