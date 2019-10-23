Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Dougherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance "Connie" Dougherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance "Connie" Dougherty Obituary
Constance "Connie" Dougherty, 83, of Monroe Twp., N.J., died Saturday.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Gus and Helen Marianelli, she grew up in Dunmore and moved to Old Bridge, N.J., in 1963, where she was a homemaker, raising a family of seven. She loved cooking, crocheting and being with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Robert and wife, Colleen; Helene and husband, Edward Shachok; Joseph and wife, Marianne; Michael; and Richard and wife, Cheryl, all of New Jersey; and Edward, Florida; daughter-in-law, Judine, Toms River; sister, Georgina Slack; brother, Joseph Marianelli; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Connie was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, Timothy; and sister, Helen Pidgeon.

All arrangements are private.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now