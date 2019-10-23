|
Constance "Connie" Dougherty, 83, of Monroe Twp., N.J., died Saturday.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Gus and Helen Marianelli, she grew up in Dunmore and moved to Old Bridge, N.J., in 1963, where she was a homemaker, raising a family of seven. She loved cooking, crocheting and being with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Robert and wife, Colleen; Helene and husband, Edward Shachok; Joseph and wife, Marianne; Michael; and Richard and wife, Cheryl, all of New Jersey; and Edward, Florida; daughter-in-law, Judine, Toms River; sister, Georgina Slack; brother, Joseph Marianelli; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Connie was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, Timothy; and sister, Helen Pidgeon.
All arrangements are private.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019