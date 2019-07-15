Constance (Henry) Edstrom Bartlett, 87, of Berwick passed away on Thursday, July 11, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.



Born on March 17, 1932, in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Alvin J. and Lillian (Brewer) Henry. She was a graduate of Hazleton High School. Connie worked at various jobs throughout the Berwick area, but always spoke fondly of her employment at Berwick Lighting.



She was a member of the United Church of Christ, Berwick, for many years until her health started to decline. She was a member of Eagle Hose Company, Berwick Fire Police, Columbia County and Pennsylvania Fire Police associations.



She is survived by her sons, Gary Edstrom and wife, Susan, Taylor; Michael Bartlett and wife, Sandy, Key West, Fla.; grandchildren, Kelsey Edstrom, Aubrey Edstrom; Joanna Kinder and husband, David; one great-granddaughter; and one great-great-grandson.



She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Judy Ellen Edstrom; and her son, Edward Edstrom Jr.



A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Walnut Street.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Berwick Fire Police, 325 S. Mercer, Berwick, PA 18603; or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.



Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]

Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019