Constance H. Petruzella, 91, formerly of Cortland Street, Carbondale, died Friday at the Green Ridge Health Care Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Petruzella Jr., on Jan. 15, 2005.



Born and raised in Forest City, daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Pepson Grablutz, Constance was a graduate of Forest City High School and moved to Carbondale after marrying her husband. She had been employed for over 30 years at the Gentex Corp., Simpson, where she designed and created prototypes of helmets for military contracts. Constance was very creative and artistic, she enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and animals held a special place in her heart. A generous and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by her family.



The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at the Green Ridge Health Care Center, as well as her loyal friend, Pat DiBlasi, for their kind and compassionate care.



She is survived by a daughter, Connie Cwikla and companion, Neil DiBlasi Jr., Peckville; a son, James Petruzella III and wife, Cheryl, Coral Springs, Fla.; seven grandsons, Joby Cwikla and companion, Teri Isola; Shaun Cwikla and wife, Leann; Cory Cwikla and companion, Lemai Huynh; James Petruzella IV, Adam, Andrew and Jacob Roslewicz; three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Joby Jr. and Sophia; a brother-in-law, John Petruzella, Berwick; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Grablutz Jr.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Friends may call Tuesday from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.



