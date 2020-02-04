|
|
On Feb. 1, Connie completed the path on her journey with Alzheimer's at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit.
She was born in Scranton, the daughter of Anthony and Constance Sposto Magistro. Connie graduated from Technical High School and proceeded to her career at Verizon. A person of many talents she will always be remembered by her red hair and unique statement attire. A perfectionist she was!
Connie was preceded in death be her sister, Mary Mercuri and husband, Frank; niece, Linda Mercuri Cahill; brother, Anthony Magistro and wife, Claire; and the "Light of her Life," Angelo Scavo. She is survived by nephews, Anthony, Dino, Michael and Thomas Magistro; nieces, Donna Leonardo, Lisa Doty and Mari Morgan.
A special thank you to her friends, the staff at Oakwood Terrace for their care, compassion and love and to the staff at the Hospice of Sacred Heart. You all made her journey safe and comfortable.
The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
As per Connie's request, there will be no viewing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 4, 2020