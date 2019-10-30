|
|
Constance Schuster, 82, of Pittston Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Born in Scranton on Nov. 3, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Constantine and Anna (Gselouch) Georgalas. Connie was a graduate of Scranton High School. Following school, she went on to work in the garment industry, where she worked for various dress factories throughout Pittston.
Surviving are sons, Christopher Schuster and daughter-in-law, Kathleen, Pittston Twp.; and Joseph Schuster, Pittston Twp.; six grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Joseph Georgalas, New Hampshire; nieces, Lisa Blanchard, Andrea and Janine Georgalas of New Hampshire; and lifelong friend, Ruth Ziobro, Dupont.
Connie was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Schuster, of 60 years; and sisters, Frances and Babs.
Connie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed deeply by all that loved her and knew her.
Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Monday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church, Dupont, at 9:30 Monday. Interment services will follow in the chapel of St. Rocco's R.C. Cemetery, Pittston Twp.
For further information or to express your condolences to Connie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019