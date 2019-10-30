Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
For more information about
Constance Schuster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
8:45 AM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church
Dupont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Schuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Schuster


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Schuster Obituary
Constance Schuster, 82, of Pittston Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Born in Scranton on Nov. 3, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Constantine and Anna (Gselouch) Georgalas. Connie was a graduate of Scranton High School. Following school, she went on to work in the garment industry, where she worked for various dress factories throughout Pittston.

Surviving are sons, Christopher Schuster and daughter-in-law, Kathleen, Pittston Twp.; and Joseph Schuster, Pittston Twp.; six grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Joseph Georgalas, New Hampshire; nieces, Lisa Blanchard, Andrea and Janine Georgalas of New Hampshire; and lifelong friend, Ruth Ziobro, Dupont.

Connie was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Schuster, of 60 years; and sisters, Frances and Babs.

Connie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed deeply by all that loved her and knew her.

Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Monday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church, Dupont, at 9:30 Monday. Interment services will follow in the chapel of St. Rocco's R.C. Cemetery, Pittston Twp.

For further information or to express your condolences to Connie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now