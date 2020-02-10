|
|
Constance (Connie) Shivock died Feb. 6. She was the widow of John, who died in 2008.
Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna Chepucavage Putirskas. A lifetime member of St. Joseph's Church and Women's Society, she was now a member of Mary Mother of God Parish. Connie was a graduate of St. Joseph's School, Holy Rosary High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed in private duty nursing early in her career and later employed by Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse. She was certified as an orthopedic nurse specialist by the National Orthopedic Nurses Association. She was a head nurse in the orthopedic department at Mercy Hospital for many years before retirement. She volunteered as a parish nurse in the North Scranton Faith Community.
A loving mother devoted to family and church, she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Fondessy (Gerald), Arnold, Md.; and Margaret Ericksen (Bruce), Fairfax, Va. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Vito Sabia, Silver Spring, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Victoria Rominski, Dorothy Callaghan and Ann Sabia; and her brother, Peter Putirskas.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Throop.
Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday, 4 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Cemetery Fund, c/o 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 10, 2020