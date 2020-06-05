|
|
Constance Yudiskas Nehwadowich, 101, died Saturday morning at home in Forestburgh, N.Y.
Connie was born in Scranton on March 17, 1919. She was the beloved daughter of Michael and Ona Yudiskas. She was the loving, proud sister of Jack, Bobby, Tony, Frank, Bill, Mickey and Vincent.
She worked as a nurse in Brooklyn for decades before moving upstate to tend the dogs, cats and wildlife of Forestburgh, N.Y.
Among her survivors are her beloved and difficult daughter, Ona; her beloved granddaughter, Nicole; and her beloved great-grandsons, Nicholas and LJ.
The funeral will be Monday at 12:30 p.m. in Providence of God Lithuanian Church Cemetery, Clarks Green, with services by the Rev. Walter Placek, Ph.D., Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church. Social distancing will apply.
Arrangements by the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020