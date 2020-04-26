Home

Coreen Elizabeth Roberts

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Coreen Elizabeth (Fox) Roberts passed away at the age of 72.

Coreen was born on March 8, 1948, in Reading, Pa., to Richard and Ida (O'Shea) Fox. She was educated at Keystone and Albright College and was a devoted educator for more than 20 years. Typical of her bohemian flair, she married artist Donald Roberts on Nov. 4, 1972, and proceeded to raise their three sons, Evan, Morgan and Justin, in a warm and loving home.

Coreen was a dedicated mother, wife and grandmother who had a lifelong love affair with salt, kitchen gadgets, and Civil War reenacting. She excelled in patience, creativity and unconditional love. Coreen was also a passionate traveler and a true dreamer, seeing the road ahead as full of endless possibilities. Despite her pleasant disposition, she did have a strong distaste for punctuality, "farby" reenactors, and kisses on the nose.

Coreen was preceded in death by her father, Richard, and mother, Ida. She is survived by her husband, Donald; sons, Evan, Morgan and Justin; and her cherished grandchildren, Hope, Justin Jr., Faith and Charlie.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please honor Coreen by being kind to one another and be sure to learn something new every day.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020
