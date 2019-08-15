Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Resources
More Obituaries for Corrine Gebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corrine M. Gebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corrine M. Gebert Obituary
Corrine M. Gebert, 91, formerly of Mayfield, died Wednesday at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born in Mayfield, she was the daughter of the late John and Hannah Morgan Eastlake.

She is survived by a son, John Gebert and wife, Connie, Arkville, N.Y.; two daughters, Linda Mauro and husband, Jerry, Carbondale; and Karen Mazur and husband, John, Carbondale; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Eastlake; and six sisters, Hannah Martin, Elsie Chadwick, Mary Ann Battenberg, Lilly Harris, Evelyn Reese and Elizabeth Eastlake.

The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with services by Terry Drost, pastor, Peckville Assembly of God. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp.

Friends and family may visit from 10 until time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corrine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now