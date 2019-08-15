|
Corrine M. Gebert, 91, formerly of Mayfield, died Wednesday at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born in Mayfield, she was the daughter of the late John and Hannah Morgan Eastlake.
She is survived by a son, John Gebert and wife, Connie, Arkville, N.Y.; two daughters, Linda Mauro and husband, Jerry, Carbondale; and Karen Mazur and husband, John, Carbondale; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Eastlake; and six sisters, Hannah Martin, Elsie Chadwick, Mary Ann Battenberg, Lilly Harris, Evelyn Reese and Elizabeth Eastlake.
The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with services by Terry Drost, pastor, Peckville Assembly of God. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp.
Friends and family may visit from 10 until time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 15, 2019