Corrine Vitali Burne, 85, a resident of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., passed away Friday morning after a valiant fight with COVID-19.
Born on July 9, 1934, she was the eldest daughter of the late Joseph P. and Natalie (Guidi) Vitali. Raised in the Tripp Park section of Scranton, she attended Scranton public schools and was a 1952 graduate of Scranton Central High School. While in high school she was active in FAF Sorority and served as class historian. In later years, she served on the planning committees for her high school reunions.
Very bright and studious, Corrine was awarded academic scholarships but chose to forgo college to marry and raise a family. As a homemaker, she was an amazing cook who never followed a recipe. From spaghetti sauce, to Swedish meatballs, to Italian cookies to her famous cheesecake and chocolate banana cakes her homemade specialties were always delicious and cherished.
Corrine's other passions were music, her Catholic faith and her three children. She loved music, especially listening and singing to Broadway musicals and 1950s big band/jazz while at home. This passion carried over to her days in skilled nursing, where she would listen to her MP3 player with earphones on for hours. Even during the hardest times, music kept her spirit strong and a smile on her face. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Lucy's Parish, where you could also hear her singing loudly in the pews at Sunday Mass. She believed in prayer and would say the Holy Rosary daily. She never missed Mass even when in skilled nursing.
Corrine had a quick wit and a sharp sense of humor. Her feistiness and directness were two of her most endearing attributes, which she held onto even during her last months. Her spirit was much younger than her chronological age of 85, which is a precious gift inherited by her two her daughters. She loved talking on the phone, Tastykake chocolate juniors, pizza, beer and "two (Texas Hot) wieners with everything."
But, most notably, Corrine walked an arduous path in life that was peppered with challenges and losses that would have broken even the strongest among us. And, through her difficult journey she proved time and time again her extraordinary inner fortitude, resilience and optimism with her spirit intact and an unyielding kindness and compassion for others.
Surviving are two daughters, Denise Vitali Burne (Berwyn, Pa., and Scranton, Pa.); and Shelley Burne Gentner and husband, Mark (Wilmington, N.C.); a sister, Marilyn Vitali Flynn (Scranton, Pa.); two beautiful and loving grandsons, Nicholas Burne Fein (Scranton, Pa.) and Lucas Burne Fein (Berwyn, Pa.); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved and adoring son, R. Matthew "Matt" Burne; and her former husband, Richard "Dick" Burne.
The Burne and Vitali families would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Jewish Home, especially fifth floor, for their care during these unprecedented times.
Due to the current situation, funeral services and entombment in the Burne Family Mausoleum at Cathedral Cemetery will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Resource Center of NEPA and/or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2020