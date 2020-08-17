Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Craig Dructor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Milwaukee Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Dructor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Leo Dructor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Leo Dructor Obituary

Craig Leo Dructor, 57, of Newton Twp., died Sunday afternoon at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Michael and Edith Huggler Dructor, he was a 1981 graduate of Abington Heights High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed many years by H&K Construction and was a man of the Methodist faith.

Surviving are a brother, Steven Dructor, Newton Twp.; a niece, Katie Dructor, Falls Twp.; and a nephew, Michael Dructor, Falls Twp.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Dructor, who died in 1997.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Milwaukee Cemetery, with services by Karen Davis Rickaby.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -