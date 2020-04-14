Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Craig Tambeau

Craig Tambeau Obituary
Craig Tambeau, 63, of Throop, Pa., passed away April 8 from lung cancer.

Craig was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of William and Althea Tambeau. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joella; his three sons, Neil, Justin and Shawn; and his four grandchildren who were the lights of his life.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who has reached out to us during this difficult time.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020
