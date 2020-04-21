|
Cynthia Ann Hicks, 55, of Taylor, died unexpectedly April 10 at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born is Scranton, daughter of the late Nancy Hicks, she graduated from North Pocono High School, Moscow, in 1983. She was employed at Keystone Community Resources.
She was a loving, caring mother, nana, sister and aunt. She had a huge heart and will be missed by many.
Surviving are a daughter, Brittany Talavera and companion, Sean McGilley, Taylor; a son, Joseph Talavera, Taylor; a sister, Florence Hicks and companion, John Keen, Scott Twp.; a brother, John Hicks and companion, Marisa Skelton, Mount Cobb; two nieces, Jessica Mattern and husband, Bradley Mattern, Camp Hill; and Lindsey Mulea, Dunmore; three granddaughters, Arianna, Aveah and Aurora, all who she adored.
Due to the current restrictions, services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020