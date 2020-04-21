Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Ann Hicks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Ann Hicks Obituary
Cynthia Ann Hicks, 55, of Taylor, died unexpectedly April 10 at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born is Scranton, daughter of the late Nancy Hicks, she graduated from North Pocono High School, Moscow, in 1983. She was employed at Keystone Community Resources.

She was a loving, caring mother, nana, sister and aunt. She had a huge heart and will be missed by many.

Surviving are a daughter, Brittany Talavera and companion, Sean McGilley, Taylor; a son, Joseph Talavera, Taylor; a sister, Florence Hicks and companion, John Keen, Scott Twp.; a brother, John Hicks and companion, Marisa Skelton, Mount Cobb; two nieces, Jessica Mattern and husband, Bradley Mattern, Camp Hill; and Lindsey Mulea, Dunmore; three granddaughters, Arianna, Aveah and Aurora, all who she adored.

Due to the current restrictions, services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -