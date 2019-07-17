Cynthia Dutko, 67, of Old Forge, died unexpectedly Sunday at her home.



Born March 1, 1952, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Pauline Sealand Snyder, White Haven, and the late Carl Snyder. Before moving to Old Forge, Cindy had formerly resided at Newton Lake and Carbondale. She was a dedicated member of the Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, Old Forge, and was active with the church's Wailing Women's prayer group. Her kind and caring soul allowed her to be a devoted home health care provider to both her patients and family.



She is survived by two children, Stephanie Dutko and companion, Brian Ravaioli, Old Forge; and Joseph Dutko, Hughestown; a grandson, Nieko Ravaioli; and an uncle, Larry Sealand and companion, Mary Ellen, Long Boat Key, Fla.



A memorial service will be held Sunday at 11:30 a.m. from the Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, 174 N. Main St., Old Forge, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora officiating.



The family kindly requests that memorial contributions be sent in Cindy's name to the Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church. For those wishing to send flowers or other acts of kindness, please have them sent to the church for the service and not to the family's home.



Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.



Published in Scranton Times on July 17, 2019