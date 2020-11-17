Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home & Pennsylvania Cremation Services, LLC
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-0413
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Levesque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia S. Levesque

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia S. Levesque Obituary

Cynthia S. Levesque, 58, loving wife, mother and sister, passed away Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, she was the adopted daughter of Herb and Peggy Hanson of Manchester, Conn., and later resided in Dunmore. Cindy was employed in the food service industry in management. She was also a homemaker and caretaker for her autistic son, Jacob. She enjoyed being a homemaker and a strong advocate for autism. She loved attending her sons' and nephews' sports events and preparing for those large, magnificent meals. As we sat around that big table, we often wondered when the army was showing up due to all the wonderful food. Her poor heart was always open for those in need.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Levesque, Dunmore; her sons, Chris and Jacob, Dunmore; her self-proclaimed adopted son, Stephen Vancoski, Dunmore; godson, Michael Rynearson, Virginia; sisters, Patricia Clark and husband, Derrick, Wyalusing; Reva Willis, New York; Earlene White and husband, Jeff, Simpson; Marlene Ross, Scranton; Emily Peele, Connecticut; and Debra Willis, North Carolina; brothers, Ray Willis, New Hampshire; Bob Oswald and significant other, Robin Garcia, Missouri; Earl Rynearson and wife, Carmella, Mayfield; several nieces, nephews and grandchildren whom she adored.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home and Pennsylvania Cremation Services LLC, Scranton, Pa.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -