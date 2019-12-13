Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Marcy Cemetery
Duryea, PA
Services are scheduled for Cynthia Zamier, 46, formerly of Moosic, who died Saturday morning at Mountain City Nursing Center.

A graveside blessing by the Rev. Shane Nichols will be today at 9 a.m. at Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia's name to the Women's Resource Center c/o P.O. Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501. Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019
