Services are scheduled for Cynthia Zamier, 46, formerly of Moosic, who died Saturday morning at Mountain City Nursing Center.
A graveside blessing by the Rev. Shane Nichols will be today at 9 a.m. at Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia's name to the Women's Resource Center c/o P.O. Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501. Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019