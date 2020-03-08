|
Cynthia Zimmerman, 58, Scranton, died Friday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. Her husband of 40 years is Donald A. Zimmerman.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Janet Morris Maurer, Scranton, and the late Harry Johnson. A 1979 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Cynthia was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd and was employed by CareGivers America.
She is survived by two sons, Jason Zimmerman and wife, Jackie, Minot, North Dakota; and Don Zimmerman and fiancée, Brittany, Minot, North Dakota; one daughter, Dana Keiper and husband, Robert, Clarks Summit; six grandchildren, Elise, Rebekah and Jakob Zimmerman; and Robert, Katherine and Luke Keiper; siblings, Sandra Pieshefski and husband, Charles, Peckville; Mary Johnson, Bartonsville; and Harry Johnson, Tamaqua; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Office of Burial will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1780 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 8, 2020