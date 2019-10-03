|
|
Cyril Stash, 94, a longtime resident of Eynon, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. He was a caring son, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed.
Born April 7, 1925, Cyril was the son of the late Thomas and Mary Stash and was one of six children. He proudly served his country in World War II, was a recipient of the Purple Heart and member of the Eynon American Legion.
His passion for the trades and love of his family led "Uncle Cyril" to fix everything and anything in need of repair. More often than not he was a true father figure to his nephews and nieces. A man of great faith and religious belief, he lived a humble yet fulfilling life. He never missed a high school sporting event, dirt track race or Penn State football game. After his retirement from Trane, Cyril could be found reading the paper at Pine Line, hunting in Wayne County or fishing on the lakes of Northeast Pennsylvania and New York.
Cyril is survived by his sister, Irene Rudalavage, Peckville; and several nieces and nephews.
Cyril was also preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, Edward, Richard, Michael; and sister, Anna Mae.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, St. Mary's Czestochowa Church, Main Street, Eynon. Viewing will be private at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may pay their respects at the church Friday morning.
Arrangements are under the care of Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 3, 2019