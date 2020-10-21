Home

Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Cyrilla Zindle, 60, of Scranton, died Saturday at her home.

Born Dec. 11, 1959, in Scranton, she was the daughter of William Zindle of Kingston, Tenn., and the late Cyrilla Fox Zindle.

Cyrilla was a native to the North Pocono area, and was known affectionately by her extended family as "Sweetie." She was educated in North Pocono schools.

Also surviving are her daughter, Sheri Knowles, Scranton; her son, William Zindle and wife, Crystal, of Scranton; brothers, Joseph, Walter, Christopher and Kenneth Zindle; grandchildren, Ariana, Lincoln, Sebastiano, Alonzo and Lorenzo.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward, Scott and William.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Patricia Lee-Frey as officiating clergy.

Friends will be received Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Anyone attending the services or visitation are asked to were a mask and adhere to state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.


