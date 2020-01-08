|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Czeslawa "Jessica" Kawash, 73, of Fell Twp., announces her passing on Monday, Jan. 6, at the Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Michael Kawash, who died in 2017.
Born in Sarby, Poland, daughter of Josephine Lechka Kopchian, Indian Shores, Fla., and the late William Kopchian, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Jessica was kind and compassionate and devoted her life to raising her family. She adored her children and grandchildren. Jessica spent her life working in local dress factories, later retiring to become a homemaker. She was a member of the Carbondale Senior Citizens Center, where she enjoyed playing 10 cent bingo. She always made sure to play her daily numbers in the lottery.
Jessica loved family gatherings. It brought her great joy to make pierogies to share. She loved to bake and cook, and she would feed anyone who walked through her door. Jessica looked forward to planting and gardening in her yard every year. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, where she thought that she was the referee. She embraced her Monday night grief support group in Peckville; she loved them all. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are two sons, Jim McLaughlin and his wife, Kathy, Carbondale; and Pat McLaughlin and his wife, Melany, Clifford Twp.; two daughters, Kelly McLaughlin and her fiancé, Kevin Hunter, Lenoxville; and Lisa Skasko, Clifford Twp.; three grandchildren, Kyle and Michaela McLaughlin, and Kaden Hunter; a brother, Stanley Kopchian, Cleveland, Ohio; three sisters, Helen White, Womelsdorf; Janice Slahetka, Indian Shores, Fla.; Theresa Laguzzi, Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Friday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Carbondale Senior Citizens Center, 66 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407.
For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020