Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral Cemetery
Dakota James Smith

Dakota James Smith Obituary
Dakota James Smith of Greenfield Twp. died Nov. 9 at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born in Honesdale, he was the son of Susan Brooks Smith and the late James Smith Jr. He was a graduate of Lakeland High School.

Also surviving are brothers, Hunter Smith and Andrew Smith; paternal grandmother, Ann Smith; cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, James Smith Sr.

Graveside services in Cathedral Cemetery will be held Monday at 11 am.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 17, 2019
