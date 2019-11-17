|
Dakota James Smith of Greenfield Twp. died Nov. 9 at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Honesdale, he was the son of Susan Brooks Smith and the late James Smith Jr. He was a graduate of Lakeland High School.
Also surviving are brothers, Hunter Smith and Andrew Smith; paternal grandmother, Ann Smith; cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, James Smith Sr.
Graveside services in Cathedral Cemetery will be held Monday at 11 am.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 17, 2019