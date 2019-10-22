Home

Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Parish Church
200 Delaware Ave.
Olyphant, PA
Dale Matthews of Dickson City died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ellen Bewick Matthews.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Russ and Grace Mayer Matthews and was a graduate of Scranton Central High and Penn State University. Before his retirement, he was a manager in the commercial tire business with more than 40 years of expertise in the commercial tire field.

Dale was known for his humor, always had a joke to tell, and his love of antique cars, having owned many during his lifetime. His Bible being Hemmings Motor News.

Also surviving are a son, Jeff Matthews, Dickson City; a daughter, Jennifer and husband, Chris Allen, New York City; a granddaughter, Lily Matthews; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Thursday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations may be made to the Mr. Bones & Co. Animal Rescue at mrbonesandco.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 22, 2019
