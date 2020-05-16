Home

James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Dale Williams Black Obituary
Dale Williams Black, 66, died April 29 at home with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Julie.

Dale grew up in Maplewood and graduated from Lake Consolidated High School in Lake Ariel. Dale enjoyed playing all sports. He was the captain of the high school volleyball team, and lettered in track and field, soccer, basketball and volleyball. Although Dale could do anything, he was a plumber by trade and worked throughout the tri-state area.

Dale traveled all over the country visiting all 50 states, the last being Hawaii with his family. He is remembered as a charismatic, fun-loving man with a big heart. He was passionate about his love for the Lord and his family.

Dale is also survived by his beloved daughter, Bryn, "baby girl," and best friend and son, Zachary; his brother, Clifford "Kip" Black Jr., and sisters, Lillian Hazen (Gary) and Donna Nichols (Ben); a multitude of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; and lifelong friends, Rich and Nancy Gaylord.

Dale was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelby Marie; his father, Clifford Allen Black; and mother, Pearl Williams Black.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Assembly of God, https://www.calvarywilmington.org/.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020
