Dan Rochon, 90, of Mountain Top, Pa., went home with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Dan and his wife, Jessie, formerly of Scranton and Factoryville, Pa., shared a wonderful life together for 59 years.



Dan was born in Scranton, on July 12, 1928, son of the late John and Lydia Rochon. He was educated in Scranton technical schools and worked for most of his life at Art Print Co. in Scranton as plant manager until he retired in 1990. He was a faithful member of Gospel Hall, Scranton, and enjoyed spending time in fellowship with his family there and throughout the United States. Following his retirement, Dan and Jessie enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the world.



Surviving are his children, Ruth Beach, of Kingston; Dan Rochon Jr. and his wife, Sandra; Tim Rochon and his wife, Louise, of Mountain Top; and Judy Pencek and her husband, Bill, of Nicholson. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jared, Eric, Autumn, Amber, Amy, Tim, Ben; as well as 14 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jessie; brothers, Clarence, Russell, John, Phillip; sister, Lydia Evans; son-in-law, Lynden Beach; and great-grandchild, Sophia Strother.



The funeral will be Wednesday, May 29, at 11:30 a.m. from the Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home, 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums, Pa. Burial will follow in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.



Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, 10:30 until time of service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Truth Publishers at



The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at Smith Health Care of Mountain Top and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel.



Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at

