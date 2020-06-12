|
|
Daniel Anthony Cuscela, age 94, of Old Forge's Austin Heights section, passed away Tuesday afternoon at home after a recent illness. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 63 years, Rose (Zelonis) Cuscela.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 20, 1925, and son of the late Frank and Gilda (Marino) Cuscela, Daniel was a graduate of G.A.R. High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during WWII, where he was stationed in Naples, Italy. Proficient in the Italian language, he also served as a military translator prior to his honorable discharge from service. After the service, he first worked for AT&T before beginning a 35-year career as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, based at the Wilkes-Barre branch.
Of Roman Catholic faith, he was a longtime member of St. Michael's Church in Old Forge, prior to its closure, and more recently, Prince of Peace Parish.
With Rose always by his side, Daniel enjoyed traveling, gardening and being with his family. He will forever be loved by his family and friends.
He is survived by his dear family, his son, Dr. Daniel Cuscela and granddaughter, Gianna Cuscela; his daughter. Lizzy Theall and husband, Michael of Lafayette, La.; a grandson, Torrey Theall of Dallas, Texas; and a granddaughter, Mariena Dearman of Westminster, Colo.; and his sister, Agnes Hummel of Wilkes-Barre; and many nieces and nephews.
Brothers, Peter, Gino, Frank and, most recently, Robert Cuscela; and a niece, Linda Dixon; also preceded him in death.
His family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli for the years of tremendous care he gave Daniel.
Private funeral services will be from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a blessing service by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi and military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard at Holy Cross Cemetery in Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020